A Johnstown man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of firing a gun at a man in a vehicle during a dispute that began a day earlier, authorities said.
City police charged Ralph Glenn Edminston Jr., 65, of the 1200 block of Saylor Street, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Edminston told police he was driving his pickup truck when the driver of a gray four-door sedan stopped in front of him. Edminston said the driver then climbed out and began to yell at him. Edminston allegedly pointed a firearm and the man drove away.
Police alleged that when the sedan stopped on Virginia Avenue, Edminston allegedly fired one shot but did not strike the vehicle. No one was injured, the complaint said.
Police retrieved a 9mm shell casing and a silver and black Smith & Wesson handgun.
Edminston told police that he and the driver of the sedan had exchanged words the night before.
Edminston was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
