A Johnstown area man who fled Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after fighting with hospital security had to be apprehended by force Wednesday after he resisted city police, Capt. Chad Miller said.
Police said the 60-year-old man was taken by responders earlier that morning for an involuntary commitment that his family obtained as part of a "302" order, which indicated he was an immediate risk to himself or others.
But after arriving at the hospital, he began fighting with staff and fled the building, Miller said.
Johnstown police were called to the scene and found the man at the intersection of Franklin and Hickory streets.
Miller said two officers spoke with the man, who began resisting them once he learned he had to return to the facility.
The man locked his arms around a crosswalk pole to prevent the officers from placing him into a police cruiser, resisting their orders, forcing police to strike him twice with closed fists "to gain compliance," Miller said.
At that point, the man was able to be handcuffed with the assistance of a third Johnstown police officer, allowing police to return him to the hospital for continued evaluation, he said.
The incident was partially captured on video and shared on social media Wednesday.
Miller noted all necessary steps to have the man involuntarily committed for psychiatric care were already in place.
And because it was clear the man was experiencing a mental-health episode, no criminal charges for resisting arrest or assaulting security are being filed, Miller said.
As department policy, all use of force incidents by Johnstown police officers are reviewed after incidents occur and Wednesday's incident is no exception, Chief Robert Johnson said in a statement.
