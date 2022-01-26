JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man, wanted in connection with a 2017 fatal motorcycle crash in Cumberland County, barricaded himself inside an Oakhurst Homes apartment Tuesday holding a woman, child and teenager hostage at gunpoint before surrendering to police, authorities said.
Johnstown police detectives charged Keyshawn Ward Cooks, 24, of Oakhurst Homes, Building 9, with aggravated assault, kidnapping a minor, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and illegally possessing a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident began around noon when Cooks allegedly held a mother and a 1-year-old child hostage in a bedroom pointing a 9mm Ruger at the woman's head.
Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team, Johnstown police, state police, municipal police, Johnstown firefighters and EMS crews responded, sealing off the area around the building.
City police Detective Cory Adams made contact with the woman who was being held hostage. Because she was being threatened by Cooks, the woman said that she and the baby were fine and that she would not come out to talk to police.
"Numerous times officers could hear her sobbing and the baby crying," the complaint said.
Children living at Oakhurst Homes who attended classes in the Greater Johnstown School District were locked down in their respective school building.
The five-hour standoff ended with the gunman surrendered.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bond.
Cooks also was charged in connection with a Jan. 13 incident at Oakhurst Homes, where he allegedly shot a pit bull that was later euthanized.
Charges include reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals.
Cooks also had an outstanding warrant out of Cumberland County Probation for homicide by vehicle, the complaint said.
Cooks was riding a motorcycle in East Pennsborough Township on May 30, 2017, when he tried driving around traffic that was stopped at a red light and struck another vehicle throwing his passenger Tanya M. Collins, 36, who died at the scene.
Online court record show Cooks pleaded guilty in Cumberland County court on June 22, 2018, to homicide by vehicle and was sentenced to serve 15 months to three years behind bars, followed by two years probation.
