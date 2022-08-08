JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of beating a woman to force her into dropping criminal charges against him in an earlier assault case, authorities said.
City police charged Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay, 29, of the 200 block of Main Street, with intimidation of a witness, strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Thomas-Kay allegedly assaulted the woman outside of building No. 4 at Oakhurst Homes.
The woman told police that she was talking on her cellphone when Thomas-Kay punched her in the face, slapped her, slammed her into a screen door and dragged her off the step while choking her, the affidavit said.
Thomas-Kay said the woman deserved to be punched because she was ruining his life, the affidavit said.
Police said Thomas-Kay was allegedly trying to get the woman to drop domestic assault charges filed against him in an earlier case.
Thomas-Kay was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebesnburg after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
