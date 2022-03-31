JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday for breaking into 27 storage units at Riverside Self-Storage in Stonycreek Township during November 2021 until January 2022, authorities allege.
Township police Cpl. Thomas Owens charged Thomas Hall, 23, of the 500 block of Pine Street with 27 counts each of burglary and criminal trespass. He also was charged with two counts each of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal mischief.
According to a complaint affidavit, the business manager reported on Nov. 13, 2021, that someone cut the locks from 12 storage units on Eisenhower Boulevard with no items reported missing.
The manager reported on Jan. 10 that someone cut the locks on 15 units with a military uniform taken.
Hall reportedly admitted to being involved in both break-ins. Hall said he was looking for a particular unit that held a large amount of tools, the affidavit said.
Hall said he found the unit, but was not able to remove the tool box inside. The renter of the unit said the toolbox would be too heavy to remove without the proper equipment, the affidavit said.
The locks cost $20 each, making a total loss of $540.
Hall was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.
