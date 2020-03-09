A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of kidnapping a woman from a parking lot, beating her and holding her prisoner inside a condemned property, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Robert Lewis Stevenson-Watts, 29, of the 1100 block of Milford Street, with kidnap to inflict injury, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, Stevenson-Watts drove by the woman as she walked by the Auto Zone on Hickory Street on Thursday. He stopped his white Hyundai, got out and allegedly grabbed the woman and forced her inside the vehicle.
When police pulled up to Stevenson-Watts' residence, they found no one home and a large sign on the door saying that the residence was condemned and not safe to live in.
Police found the assault victim on Friday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street. She reportedly told police that Stevenson-Watts whipped her with a belt and an electrical cord, kicked her and stomped on her with his Timberland boots.
The woman said Stevenson-Watts hid her in the attic, where she was tied with shoe laces and a Haitian flag bandana and then stuffed into a cubbyhole, the complaint said.
The woman was able to escape when she told Stevenson-Watts on Friday morning that she had an appointment with her probation officer. Stevenson-Watts let her leave the residence but told her that he would follow her. The woman ran into a nearby garage where two men were working and they drove her to the hospital's emergency room, the complaint said.
Police said the woman's body was covered with various injuries.
Stevenson-Watts was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000.
