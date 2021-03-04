A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in front of two children, sending her to the hospital, authorities said.
City police charged Shaleik Amon Byrd, 26, of the 500 block of Cypress Avenue, with strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police were sent to Cypress Avenue at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault. Police said they found a woman and two children in an alley. The woman reported that Byrd had strangled her so she could not breathe and had ripped out a large chunk of her hair.
One of the children reportedly told a neighbor that he was afraid that Byrd was going to "kill my mom."
Police said that Byrd refused to surrender and when they entered the home, they found him upstairs Facetiming two individuals on two separate phones, the complaint said.
An EMS unit treated the woman at the scene and then took her to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Cambria County Children and Youth Services was notified and a family member is caring for the children, the complaint said.
Byrd was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
