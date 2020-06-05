A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of assaulting a woman who told police that she was pregnant, authorities said.
City police charged Kyle Lamar Robinson, 22, of the 200 block of Cooper Avenue, with simple assault, resisting arrest, probable cause domestic violence and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman called 911 reporting a domestic assault at Coopersdale Homes on Wednesday before the call was disconnected.
The woman later told police that she was pregnant and that the call was disconnected because Robinson struck her in the face.
One officer suffered an arm injury when Robinson fought with police during his arrest, the complaint said.
Robinson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
