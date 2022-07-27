WINDBER, Pa. – A Johnstown man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of assaulting police officers during Miners’ Memorial Day Weekend last month, authorities said.
Windber police charged Luke Robert Gawel, 19, of the 200 block of Quaker Avenue, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a fight broke out between seven or eight people at 8:49 p.m. June 17 in the parking lot of the Windber Community Building on Graham Avenue. Several people allegedly were holding Gawel, who was bleeding from the face and head.
After police handcuffed Gawel and attempted to place him in a patrol car, he allegedly kicked an officer.
Gawel allegedly spit blood in the eyes of a second officer and repeatedly banged his head off of the cage, the affidavit said.
Gawel waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber. He is free on bond.
