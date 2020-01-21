A Johnstown man was charged with assault after he allegedly injured a police officer during a DUI traffic stop on Sunday, authorities said.
East Taylor Township police charged James Allen Moore, 37, of the 100 block of Hull Avenue, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI-incapable of safe driving, disorderly conduct and two traffic violations.
According to a criminal complaint, police Detective Paul Deffenbaugh attempted to stop a 1999 Dodge pickup truck on state Route 271 for a faulty brake light. The vehicle reportedly sped away traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph speed zone on the snow-covered roadway. The truck stopped and Moore reportedly began yelling at Deffenbaugh demanding to speak to his lawyer, the complaint said.
Deffenbaugh said he ordered Moore from the vehicle for a field sobriety test after detecting the odor of alcohol.
Moore allegedly resisted arrest, injuring Deffenbaugh's arm and wrist, the complaint said.
Moore was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for a blood-alcohol test.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
