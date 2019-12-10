A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of assaulting three EMS workers and a police officer after he was given Nalaxone when he overdosed on methamphetamine and heroin, authorities said.
John Carl Petrousky, 32, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said they found Petrousky foaming at the mouth while lying unconscious next to a taxi cab in a parking lot in the 500 block of Vine Street on Nov. 26.
Seventh Ward EMS personnel gave Petrousky Nalaxone and used a bag-valve mask to help him breathe. When Petrousky gained consciousness, he immediately began fighting, the complaint said.
Police used a Taser on Petrousky but he continued to fight and allegedly struck a police officer and EMS workers multiple times. When he was placed into the ambulance, Petrousky ripped out his IV “which led to his blood being dispensed throughout the ambulance,” the complaint said.
He also ripped out several EKG leads from the heart monitor and tried to bite a DART emergency medical technician, the complaint alleges.
Petrousky was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street. He reportedly told emergency room staff that he had snorted methamphetamine and injected heroin but did not remember when.
City police charged Petrousky with four counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He also was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of resisting arrest.
Petrousky was freed after posting bond.
