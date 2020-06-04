A Johnstown man faces criminal charges, accused of assaulting a Jackson Township woman on Wednesday as she slept, township police alleged.
Township police charged David Alexander Cramer IV, 27, of the 100 block of Balsam Street, with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman walked into the police station telling officers that she awoke when Cramer began choking her. The woman said Cramer was spitting on himself while yelling at her. When she told him that she was going to call the police, Cramer allegedly punched the woman in the face and told her that she would be dead before police arrived.
The woman ran to a neighbor’s house. An EMS unit took her to the hospital for treatment.
Cramer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township. He was released on $30,000 unsecured bond and told to stay away from the woman.
