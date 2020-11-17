WINDBER – A Jerome man is being charged in connection with a one-vehicle crash in Shade Township in October, authorities said.
State police in Somerset said Justin Hipp, 25, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Honda Accord, driving along state Route 160 and Clear Shade Creek Lane on Oct. 23. Hipp lost control and the vehicle, which overturned.
Hipp was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he received stitches, troopers said.
Troopers said they found multiple empty beer bottles inside and outside the vehicle along with an empty bottle of Fireball Whiskey. When interviewed at the hospital, Hipp reportedly said he swerved to avoid a deer. He also admitted to drinking prior to the crash and consented to a blood test.
Criminal charges are pending lab results.
