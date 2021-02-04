A Jackson Township man was jailed on Thursday, accused of abandoning a trailer home and leaving behind two emaciated dogs, authorities said.
Township police charged David Alexander Cramer IV, 28, of the 100 block of Balsam Street, with two counts each of cruelty to animals, neglect of animals by not providing food and water, and neglect of animals by not providing shelter.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they had been searching for Cramer on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court when they found the trailer empty on Jan. 29.
Police said when they entered the trailer, the door was unlocked, the home had no heat and there was food, garbage and dog feces on the floor.
Two dogs were found in the bedroom without food and water, the complaint said.
Cramer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $5,000.
