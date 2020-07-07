EBENSBURG – An Iowa man was jailed, accused of assaulting a police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance in Ebensburg Borough on Thursday, authorities said.
Ebensburg police charged Tanner Jon Henry, 30, of Decorah, Iowa, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of North Cherry Street.
Police said they heard a loud argument but no one would open the door. An officer opened the door and found Henry extremely intoxicated and unable to speak clearly. He then began clutching the officers so he would not fall down.
Henry fought with officers and allegedly punched one of them in the chest, the complaint said.
Police used OC spray to stop Henry before placing him in handcuffs. He continued being aggressive with police and with the EMS crew that drove him to the hospital, the complaint said.
Henry was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison. He was later freed after posting 10% of $20,000 bond.
