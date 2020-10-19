State police in Indiana are asking the public’s help in finding the person who stole a vehicle from a parking lot in Blairsville.
Someone made off with a maroon color 1983 Pontiac Bonneville with the registration JNZ-2067 from a parking lot off Route 119 North, Blairsville, Black Lick Township, Indiana County, sometime between Wednesday and Saturday.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to contact state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.
