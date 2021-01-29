Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected threat made this week toward North Star School District on the social media site Instagram, officials said.
Details of the incident are scarce and it's unclear who was involved.
"We just have to wait for PSP to do their jobs," Superintendent Louis Lepley said.
All that is known is a vague post was made that appeared to target North Star and referenced a future date in February, however, the information was set to disappear.
A concerned individual took a screenshot of the post and forwarded it to the school district, which then contacted state police.
Lepley said authorities have issued search warrants to Instagram for more information and advised district officials that for the moment, there isn't a need to close any buildings or cancel classes.
He added that the safety of students and staff is his chief concern and administrators will continue to follow guidance from the state police in dealing with this situation.
