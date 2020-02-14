Indiana Borough police are investigating a shooting near the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania as the university sent an emergency message to students Friday evening warning them to stay indoors.
“At around 8:00 p.m. this evening (February 14) 3 males dressed in black clothing wearing ski masks were involved in a shooting in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. Everyone is suggested to stay locked indoors and remain until advised otherwise,” the university’s statement read.
University spokeswoman Michelle Fryling said Indiana Borough police are leading the investigation, which took place off-campus.
The only description Fryling related of the three suspects was that they are allegedly three black males. She said they were still at large.
“We are working with borough police and as soon as we know more we will put out an alert to students,” she said.
The university’s updates can be found at www.iup.edu/emergency.
The borough police department released a statement late Friday night, that said: At
7:56 p.m. members of the department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue. While responding, a second call was received indicating a gunshot was heard in the area.
Upon arrival officers located two injured persons, one suffering a gunshot wound. Both victims sought medical attention, and there is no update on their conditions.
Two separate crime scenes were being processed and the preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random incident, police said. They do not believe there is a current risk to community safety.
It is an ongoing investigation.
