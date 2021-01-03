An infant was found dead inside a Bedford County motel and state police are investigating the case.
State police in Bedford said the three-month old baby was found at the Super 8 Motel in Bedford Township on Saturday, just after 3:30 a.m.
"This investigation is still ongoing and more information will be provided later," investigators said.
It was not known Sunday what caused the child's death.
Attempts to reach the Bedford County Coroner's Office, which determines the cause and manner of a death, for comment were unsuccessful Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.