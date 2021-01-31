A Somerset-area resident was swindled out of $650 by someone posing as a company formed to help people through hardships – and state police are investigating the act.
Investigators said an unnamed individual was contacted by someone using a “fake Facebook account” and pledging to help her obtain a $100,000 grant for medical expenses and home upgrades.
The woman was persuaded to purchase
$650 in gift cards, photograph them and then send the images by text. The caller tried to persuade the victim to send another $7,000 to an out-of-state address. State police said they are asking the public to be wary of similar scams and to contact authorities, a lawyer or family before sending money to gift cards by mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.