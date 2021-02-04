State police in Indiana said two Homer City teens and a 22-year-old man from Indiana were involved in a physical altercation at a North Main Street apartment in Homer City – and an investigation remains underway.
State police forensics investigators were sent to the apartment Wednesday afternoon after the incident was originally reported as a possible shooting, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Troopers examining the scene were unable to locate any shell casings or firearms, nor have any such items been seized in the course of this investigation.
“Troopers have conducted numerous interviews and confirmed that a disturbance and physical altercation occurred at the apartment and that all three involved individuals fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival yesterday afternoon,” he said, noting that minor to moderate injuries were reported.
This investigation is ongoing and troopers encourage anyone with information to immediately contact the Troop A, Indiana Station at 724-357-1960.
