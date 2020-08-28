State police have conducted at least 30 interviews and are examining evidence to determine whether charges are warranted in a Juniata Township shooting that wounded a man traveling in a group marching to Washington, D.C., Trooper Joseph Dunsmore said Thursday.
At this point, “there’s strong evidence” that shots were fired from both sides at one point or another during the confrontation, he said.
“But this is still very much an ongoing investigation. And evidence is still being gathered and looked at,” he said.
The incident was one of two within 24 hours between the activists and Bedford County residents – the latter of which resulted in criminal charges against an Everett felon who police said fired a gun from a pickup truck outside the motel where they were staying in Bedford Township.
The Milwaukee group has since left the region.
According to Ryan Tarkowski, a state police public information officer, the group was in the Chambersburg area of Franklin County early Thursday before continuing their March to the southeast – with their movements streamed live through Facebook by organizers.
Dunsmore indicated state police were still actively working to determine what sparked the exchange, how many people fired weapons and who shot first.
The property owner – shown on video brandishing a shotgun – and dozens of activists spoke with police in the aftermath of Monday’s incident.
Witnesses included the Milwaukee man who was struck by gunfire and later treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medial Center in Johnstown, Dunsmore said.
“There were a lot of interviews that took place,” he said.
Video recorded by march leader Frank “Nitty” Sensabaugh captured footage of the young man hurrying into a car with a head wound moments after rounds of gunfire were heard in the distance Monday night along Route 30 in Juniata Township.
The man was apparently struck by “buckshot,” and
Dunsmore said it’s not yet been determined if he also fired a gun.
Weapons were seized as evidence at the scene, including a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun.
Shotgun shells and 9 mm casings were also recovered, police said earlier this week.
No charges have been filed.
Nitty has claimed the property owner and another man fired weapons. He told Milwaukee Magazine that a member of the activists’ “security detail” was struck.
In one video, he maintained that his members did not fire a round.
The Juniata Township property owner was reached by The Tribune-Democrat for comment, but he said he was declining on the advice of his attorney, whom he did not identify. Because the man is not yet facing charges or identified by authorities, the newspaper is not currently listing his name.
The injured man, whose name also is not being listed, was transported to Johnstown for treatment before the group was able to continue its journey.
Nitty told The Tribune-Democrat that the group was marching to D.C. to mark the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech on Friday.
The group has shown itself crossing through Pennsylvania in a caravan of cars and marchers. Through video clips, activists have been seen walking on roadways. Video updates indicated they have taken breaks in their trip, some sleeping in their cars while others marched.
Tuesday night, they slept in a Bedford County hotel before continuing their journey.
