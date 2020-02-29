A former Philadelphia-area pastor was serving prison time for sex abuse when he tried to arrange the murders of the judge who sent him to prison and of a key witness in the case against him, state police in Somerset allege.
Jacob Matthew Malone, 37, was incarcerated at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset County when he allegedly offered to pay a fellow inmate $5,000 to kill the witness. Malone is accused of offering additional money if the inmate also killed Judge Jacqueline Carroll Cody, of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Malone was a pastor at Calvary Fellowship, a nondenominational Christian megachurch in Downingtown, Chester County, when police accused him in 2016 of providing alcohol to a 17-year-old girl and molesting her. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to corruption of minors, institutional sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children and was sentenced to three to six years in prison, court records indicate.
Cody refused to approve a plea deal that would have seen Malone spend two years in jail, according to contemporary coverage of the case by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The judge reportedly called the circumstances of Malone’s case “way too serious” for that relatively lenient sentence. Instead, she imposed the three- to six-year sentence.
“You are serving a sentence much lighter than the crime deserves,” Cody told Malone as she handed down that sentence, the Daily Local News of Chester County reported at the time. “The things you have done are inexcusable.”
The witness allegedly targeted by Malone, Harold Lee Wiggins, is the current lead pastor at Calvary Fellowship. Police described him in the affidavit of probable cause as a “key witness” in the Chester County case against Malone.
In July 2019, a Chester County detective received letters from a state prison inmate who wrote that, when he and Malone were both at SCI-Laurel Highlands, Malone had offered him $5,000 to kill Wiggins and additional money to kill Cody, according to the affidavit. The detective interviewed the inmate, who confirmed he had written the letters.
The detective then went to Calvary Fellowship and asked Wiggins to describe how the church’s Sunday services work and how money is collected during those services. Wiggins’ descriptions of those procedures matched details mentioned by the inmate, who has never been to the church, according to the affidavit. The inmate’s letters also allegedly included a small map of the Calvary Fellowship building, which was found to be accurate.
A state trooper in Somerset also spoke to a former cellmate of Malone’s at SCI-Laurel Highlands who said Malone was out for revenge, according to the affidavit.
By the cellmate’s account, when Malone learned that the cellmate was from Allentown, he said, “You seem like the person to find someone for me.” Malone did not provide specifics, but allegedly did mention that he wanted to get revenge on people involved in his case. The cellmate said he told Malone to “drop it,” and Malone agreed to “put it behind him,” according to the affidavit.
Malone has been charged in Somerset County with criminal homicide, criminal solicitation, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, court records indicate. He has not yet been arraigned and does not yet have an attorney.
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Maria Finn said that Malone was paroled on Feb. 13 from his sentence on the sex charges, but was recommitted for violating the conditions of his parole after the more recent charges against him were filed on Monday. He is currently being held at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County.
