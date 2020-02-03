INDIANA – A White Township man handling a 9mm handgun inside his apartment accidentally fired the round that struck his 4-month-old child on Saturday, state police said.
The 21-year-old man and his infant son were believed to be in the same room at the time the round was fired – but at this point, state police cannot elaborate on the circumstances that led to the incident, state police Public Information Officer Clifford Greenfield told The Tribune-Democrat on Monday
“Troopers do not have any reason to believe that this was an intentional discharge of the firearm,” Greenfield said.
State police confirmed one round was fired – and has since been recovered by investigators – inside the College Lodge Road apartment, which was occupied by the 21-year-old man, the child’s mother and the infant.
Greenfield said the 9mm handgun was also seized as evidence.
State police were continuing their investigation Tuesday and Greenfield said their findings will be forwarded to the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office to decide if charges are warranted.
The 4-month-old child is recovering this week after receiving an upper body wound in the shooting.
He was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Saturday after initially being transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment, Greenfield said.
No other injuries were reported in the incident, he said.
