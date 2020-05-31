An Indiana County woman walking along Route 259 in Brush Valley Township was hit by a car and killed Saturday, state police said.
The incident occurred on the highway near Wagner Road just after 10 p.m., state police in Indiana said.
Careen Jones, 42, of Brush Valley, was walking near her residence when she was struck by a Red Silverado pickup truck, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said.
According to state police, a 19-year-old male from Seward was behind the wheel of the truck, but his name was not yet provided.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to a news release posted Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.