Police in Bedford are attempting to track down a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into his multi-colored pickup truck Sunday at a Snake Spring Township Walmart department store’s parking lot.
State police in Bedford said a white male traveling in a pickup truck with a wolf hand-painted onto the driver’s side door contacted the girl and apparently asked her to get inside his vehicle.
The man was instead confronted by the child’s mother in the parking lot before he fled the scene in the truck, which police said was blue, white and black.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m Sunday, Trooper John Romeo wrote in a release to media.
Investigators said the man appeared to be between the age of 60 and 70 years old and wore large eyeglasses.
He was wearing a black T-shirt and green shorts, state police said.
Anyone with information that could assist state police in their investigation is asked to contact them at 814-623-6133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.