A homeless man from Philadelphia was jailed Saturday, accused of trying to kick down the door of an Solomon Homes Apartment after a woman barricaded herself inside with her two small children, authorities said.
Johnstown police said they were called to building number 5 after the dispatch center received a text message from the woman around 7:30 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, Khamali Saphadee Thomas, 25, allegedly tried to kick the door open and used a tool attempting to break the doorknob and deadbolt. The woman told police she and her two children arrived home from a Halloween party just after midnight.
Later that morning, Thomas allegedly began banging on the door and screaming for her to open it, the complaint said.
Police charged Thomas with burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and harassment.
Police said they recovered a pair of metal shears that Thomas allegedly used to damage the door.
Thomas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $80,000.
