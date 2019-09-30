A homeless man was jailed on Sunday, accused of breaking flower pots and decorations along Main Street in Johnstown, authorities said.
City police charged John William Cobaugh Jr., 44, with resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at nighttime, scattering rubbish, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, police allegedly found Cobaugh prowling around a closed business on Main Street around 3:20 a.m., and when they questioned him, Cobaugh refused to give his name.
Police cited him for disorderly conduct. After he was released from the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, Cobaugh allegedly threw away one of his shoes, his copy of the citation and began breaking items along Main Street.
Police said they later found him lying in the middle of the sidewalk on Franklin Street wearing only one shoe.
Cobaugh was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.
