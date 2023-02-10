JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Ferndale woman was jailed Thursday after police raided a home and found heroin under the pillow of a sleeping 6-month-old girl, authorities allege.
The state Office of Attorney General charged Samantha N. Boyle, 27, of the 500 block of Summit Avenue, with felony and misdemeanor counts of drug possession and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a complaint affidavit, agents with the attorney general’s office armed with a search warrant raided the Summit Avenue home on Thursday.
Agents said when they entered the home, they found the infant asleep on a couch pillow and found heroin under the pillow.
Agents also found a 2-year-old boy in the living room.
They allegedly seized crystal methamphetamine, a bundle of heroin, a scale, packaging material and drug paraphernalia.
Boyle faces more drug charges stemming from a vehicle chase in which police allegedly recovered a backpack that was tossed from the vehicle in the area of the old Garfield Middle School. Inside the backpack, police allegedly found one bag with 50 bricks of heroin, a second bag with 49 bricks of heroin and 5,000 stamp bags.
Boyle was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
