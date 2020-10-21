A Johnstown woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stealing more than $77,000 from the Medwell Urgent Care on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, authorities said.
Julie Renee Pfeil, 39, of the 800 block of Annie Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, Pfeil failed to deposit $77,878 for Medwell/Conemaugh Health System from January 2014 to July 2019.
"The whole thing came to light when they found a deposit slip had been altered and they traced it back to Pfeil," Richland Township police Detective Thomas Keirn said.
The results of an internal audit was turned over to Wessel and Company, of Johnstown, which conducted a forensic audit, Keirn said.
Pfeil worked at the front desk, handling money from patients. She admitted to taking some of the money but couldn't explain what happened, Keirn said.
"She gave no explanation of why she took the money," he said. "We're not able to determine that anyone else was involved."
Richland police charged Pfeil with eight counts of theft by deception and one count each of forgery and receiving stolen property.
Pfeil's attorney Richard Messina, of Johnstown, said they are hoping for an out-of-court settlement.
Pfeil is free on bond.
