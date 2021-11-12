CRESSON, Pa. – A Cresson man was jailed Thursday after police and a drug-sniffing dog found drugs, guns and more than $11,000 in drug money in a home, authorities allege.
Cresson Borough police and members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force charged Adam Lee Garber, 40, of the 300 block of Cresson Shaft Road, with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegally possessing a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Cresson Shaft Road on Wednesday for a domestic dispute and found a woman standing on the back porch, wearing only undergarments. Garber had locked the door on her, but police were able to coax him outside, they said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the house and brought in Bas, a drug-sniffing dog from South Fork. They allegedly seized methamphetamine, marijuana, smoking pipes, plastic bags, digital scales, storage containers, three rifles and $11,340 cash.
Garber was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
