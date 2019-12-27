A South Fork man was jailed Thursday, accused of threatening to kill a woman during a custody exchange of their child, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged James A. Fyock, 28, of the 100 block of Middle Street, with illegally possessing a firearm, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that after securing the child in Fyock's vehicle on Hastings Street, he became irate and allegedly pulled a handgun from a holster in his waistband.
Fyock allegedly kicked the door of the residence multiple times and threatened the woman saying, "I'm going to kill you," the complaint said.
Fyock allegedly sent text messages to the woman stating, "you're dead," the complaint said. Police said he does not have a license to conceal a handgun in his vehicle or on his person.
Fyock was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.