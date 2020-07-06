An 11-year-old girl from Garrett was killed when the utility terrain vehicle she was operating overturned on a gravel road near Berlin on Saturday, state police in Somerset said on Monday.
The girl, whose name was not released, was operating a Polaris Ranger UTV on Buffalo Creek Road in Brothersvalley Township when she lost control of the vehicle while rounding a left-hand curve, according to a report on the accident released by state police.
The UTV overturned onto her, causing fatal injuries, troopers said.
A passenger in the UTV, a 55-year-old man from Garrett, sustained what were described by troopers as “unknown injuries” in the accident. No information on his condition was available on Monday. Neither he nor the girl was wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to troopers.
The accident occurred at around 11:19 a.m. Saturday.
