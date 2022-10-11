JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man wanted by police in three municipalities was jailed on Tuesday after he was collared following a foot chase in Johnstown’s Moxham section, authorities said.
Jason Scott Moore, 41, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Bertmin Street, faces charges in Johnstown, Richland Township and Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, involving a vehicle chase, a stolen chainsaw and drugs, according to police.
According to a complaint affidavit, Conemaugh Township police said Moore was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when he ran a stop sign on Frankstown Road on June 23. Police chased the vehicle when Moore allegedly refused to stop.
The chase continued onto Singer Hill Road toward Dale Borough and onto Arthur Street before Moore ditched the vehicle, leaving the keys in the ignition, the affidavit said.
A neighbor told police that the driver ran through the yard, jumped off a wall and into the alley.
Police later found the vehicle’s owner, who gave differing stories until admitting she had loaned the car to Moore. After the crash, Moore allegedly ran to her house, jumped on a mountain bike and pedaled away toward Johnstown.
Police obtained a search warrant for the car and found a Husqvarna chainsaw and security cameras that had allegedly been stolen from Lowe’s in Richland Township.
A member of a U.S. Marshals Service task force allegedly found Moore on Tuesday on Cypress Avenue. Moore gave a false name and was found in possession of a crack pipe and a white powder believed to be crack cocaine or methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Moore faces a rash of charges including theft, receiving stolen property, fleeing from police, resisting arrest and drug possession.
Moore was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
