Johnstown Police found “stations” and tools burglars were using to sort, cut and disassemble metal for scrap inside a warehouse Sunday during their search for five Mifflin County residents, according to a criminal complaint.
As of Tuesday, Corey McCarty, 24, Derrick McCarty, 27, Kayla McCarty, 22, Robert McCarty, 52, all of McVeytown, and Sean Robertson, 25, of Newton Hamilton, were lodged in Cambria County Prison awaiting Dec. 3 preliminary hearings on felony counts of burglary, fleeing apprehension and possessing an instrument of a crime, court records show.
The arrests occurred following a search that led to a Johnstown Police K-9’s fall and death Sunday.
Johnstown Police said the group illegally entered the Maple Avenue warehouse and planned on stealing copper and other metals from the space. A Ford pickup truck with a trailer at the rear was backed into the warehouse to haul away scrap, according to an affidavit filed Sunday.
The stations for removing items were found throughout the building, Sgt. Corey Adams wrote, saying tools were lined up and organized for cutting.
A lock to one of the warehouse doors had been pried off and broken, Adams added.
All five were caught inside the building early Sunday, Interim police Chief Chad Miller said. But a police K-9, Titan, died during the search after falling down an elevator shaft in the building. Police said the building had no electricity, and police officers were using flashlights to navigate their way through the space.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer described Titan’s death as a tragic loss. But criminal charges related to the K-9’s passing aren’t supportable, given the situation that led to the accident, he said.
The five defendants remained at Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of their $25,000 bonds.
District Judge Michael Musulin is handling the case involving the burglary-related charges. Staff at Musulin’s office said attorneys were not yet listed for the group.
