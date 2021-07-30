A man who was inspecting his property in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section found a stash of weapons and drugs inside after the tenant moved out, authorities said.
Police are searching for Shajar Pujols, 30, of Patterson, New Jersey, after they found his naturalization papers along with stolen guns and suspected illegal drugs in the 100 block of Chapin Street on July 22.
An arrest warrant was issued for the convicted felon on Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, police reportedly seized a loaded Rock River Arms AR-15 rifle that was reported stolen out of Johnstown and two empty Glock pistol cases reported stolen out of Georgia and Ohio, along with two cell phones, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
They also recovered 9mm and .45-caliber ammunition.
Police said they removed a safe from the wall of a second- floor bedroom. After getting a search warrant, they opened the safe and found a naturalization certificate belonging to Pujols.
Pujols faces multiple felony charges filed before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
