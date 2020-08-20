A former vice president of a Salix-based ice rink manufacturer was arraigned on Thursday, accused of making more than $183,900 in unauthorized purchases using company-issued credit cards from August 2013 to December 2019.
Timothy Merle Elgin, 48, who now lives in Ravenel, South Carolina, faces nearly 2,200 criminal counts stemming from unauthorized purchases using company-issued cards.
Elgin appeared before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
He pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Thomas Dickey, of Altoona.
Elgin, who works for a manufacturer in South Carolina, was freed on $200,000 unsecured bond.
According to a 55-page complaint filed by Adams Township police, the investigation began in July 2019 when John Burley, owner of Everything Ice, 115 School St., reportedly uncovered accounting irregularities.
Charges were filed following a forensic audit by accounting firm Wessel & Company, of Johnstown.
According to the complaint, Burley sent emails to Elgin questioning purchases from places including Walmart, Amazon Marketplace, iTunes, Lowe’s, Giant Eagle, Comcast, Home Depot and Sheetz.
In one email sent to Burley on Jan. 5, 2020, Elgin said “I now see that I owe you money and want to have this repaid as quickly as possible,” the complaint said.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio said the Commonwealth is seeking restitution of $183,962.87.
Elgin is the second person charged with stealing from Everything Ice.
Michael Sean Hammond, 34, of Pittsburgh, was charged in October 2019 with the theft of $57,525.91 from the business, where he had been employed as controller for approximately six years.
Hammond is free on bond awaiting trial.
“Certainly, it’s been a hardship, but with both those guys not here, we’re definitely stronger, even with the pandemic,” said Burley, who did not attend the proceeding.
Burley operates PPE Medical Supply, a division of Everything Ice. The company ships personal protection equipment such as hospital gowns, gloves, face shields and masks for resale.
“That’s been a godsend,” he said.
