A Florida man was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting a woman at Coopersdale Homes housing complex, authorities said.
Johns-town police charged Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki, 21, from the city of Largo, with simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint, Hakki allegedly assaulted the woman, slamming her against the wall at an apartment on Coopersdale Avenue.
Police later found Hakki walking along Cooper Avenue and recovered suspected marijuana inside the bag he was carrying.
Police advised the woman to contact the Women’s Help Center for assistance in filing a protection from abuse order against Hakki.
Hakki was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.
