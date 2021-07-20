A man wanted in Ohio for failing to register as a sex offender is in police custody after the tractor-trailer he was driving was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
Byron Parker Rutledge, 56, of Spencer, Ohio, was driving a rig north on U.S. Route 219 near a construction zone before the McNally Bridge when a pickup truck slammed into the rig from behind, township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.
Three 17-year-old boys in the pickup truck were taken to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber as a precaution and later released to their parents. Zangalia said alcohol may have been involved.
Zangaglia said Rutledge was traveling to Johnstown.
Rutledge is being held at Somerset County Jail and will be extradited back to Ohio.
