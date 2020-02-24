A Maryland man was arrested Saturday after Somerset Borough police found him slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in a hotel parking lot with a list of drugs in his possession.
Steven Lorden, 37, was “slow to wake,” confused and had his keys in the ignition when police found him at 10:59 p.m. Saturday in the Quality Inn parking lot, Somerset police wrote in a release to media.
After admitting he was in the car smoking marijuana, investigators found oxycodone, a piece of a Xanax “bar” tablet and a half strip of the drug suboxone, none of which were prescribed to him, police said.
He faces drug charges and DUI.
