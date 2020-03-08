A Portage area man was revived and then arrested after police found him unconscious behind the wheel of his pickup truck and heroin stored inside the vehicle, state police said.
David Gibson, 47, was found inside his truck along Springhill Road on Wednesday, police said in a release to media.
After being revived with Narcan, he was taken to a local hospital.
State police indicated charges were pending final lab results, but that multiple drugs were found in his vehicle.
