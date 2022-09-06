STOYSTOWN, Pa. – Volunteers behind a rose garden honoring the memories of United Airlines Flight 93’s passengers and crew were hoping to install fencing this week in preparation for a busy Sept. 11 weekend.
Instead, they’re searching for answers.
Approximately 75 feet of pressure-treated split rail fencing was reportedly stolen last weekend – a day or two after it was delivered to the site, the memorial’s operators said.
“Why do people make the choices they do?” said Bill Cenk, vice president of the Remember Me Rose Garden board.
“I guess we’ll never know. To steal anything, especially from a memorial, it doesn’t make sense.”
He said the wood was still in a bundle.
A volunteer day was planned for this week, with the group planning to add fencing around its new parking lot.
State police said the fencing was taken Friday or Saturday and was valued at $1,000.
Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call 814-445-4104.
The Sept. 11 weekend marks the 21st anniversary of the Flight 93 crash.
The Remember Me Rose Garden opened in 2021 across U.S. Route 30 from the memorial entrance and operates as a separate tribute to the heroes of Flight 93.
Cenk said they plan on finishing the project despite their setback.
“Those 40 heroes got beyond their obstacles to save potentially several thousand people that day,” he said. “We can certainly get past our obstacle to welcome people to our garden.”
