SOMERSET, Pa. – A felon who was wanted in Somerset County was jailed Wednesday when police found him with a gun riding in a white Jeep traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, authorities said.
According to a complaint affidavit, Somerset police stopped the Jeep at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Race Street. Police asked the wrong-way driver if he was OK.
The patrolman recognized a passenger as 46-year-old Robert Gene Platt Jr., who was wanted on an arrest warrant. Platt allegedly bolted from police, who chased him and shot him two times with a Taser.
Police allege that Platt was carrying a black Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his right pants pocket, with seven jacketed hollow-point rounds in the magazine.
Platt is a convicted felon who is not legally permitted to carry a firearm, police said. Police also said Platt was carrying a folded $1 bill that contained a white power and three baggies also containing a white powder.
Police said Platt had an unopened buprenorphine/naloxone strip concealed in his wallet.
Platt, of the 800 block of East Main Street, Somerset, was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possession of a controlled substance.
Platt was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.