An Altoona pair were arrested after one of them used counterfeit cash to buy a late-night meal at Taco Bell, investigators said.
Cambria Township police said Paul Steele, 41, used a counterfeit $20 Sunday night to buy his food at the Route 22 restaurant and was still sitting in the parking lot when officers arrived.
After police started questioning Steele and his passenger, Jennifer Lingenfelter, 37, they eventually received permission to search her purse and ended up finding syringes loaded with methamphetamine, a container that also had the drug inside and paraphernalia, Officer Walter Maul said.
Lingenfelter was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession, online court records show.
Steele is charged with forgery.
Both were released on unsecured bail while they await preliminary hearings.
The pair are scheduled to appear on Sept. 3 before District Judge Fred Creany in Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.