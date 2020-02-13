A York man was jailed Thursday, accused of stealing $1,396 in eyeglass frames from Cardellino Eyecare & Optical on Bedford Street in Geistown Borough after someone recognized his photo on Facebook, authorities said.
Geistown police charged Adrian J. Beard, 54, with felony counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, Beard allegedly made off with four pairs of Gucci eyeglass frames on Dec. 19.
A witness notified police after recognizing Beard's photograph that was posted on Cardellino Eyecare & Optical Facebook site, Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said.
Beard was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.