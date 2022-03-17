BEDFORD, Pa. – An Everett man will stand trial in Bedford County court, accused of physically abusing three children, including breaking the leg of an infant, authorities said.
State police in Bedford charged Dakota Franklin Bussard, 37, of West Fourth Street, with three counts each of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of furnishing false information to authorities.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers conducted a welfare check on three children on Dec. 17 after one of the children suffered a broken leg. Bussard told troopers that he was inside Walmart in Snake Spring Township when the child fell out of the car, with her left leg becoming tangled in a diaper bag.
Everett Borough police conducted an investigation on Feb. 10 after Bussard allegedly covered the mouth of one of the toddlers and bruised the ribs of the others, the affidavit said.
State police from the Bedford barracks spoke with the mother of the children on Feb. 22. She stated that she had gone into Walmart, leaving Bussard in the car with the children, when one of them suffered a broken leg, the affidavit said.
The woman reportedly told troopers that Bussard squeezed a child’s fingers with pliers, threw a cowboy boot hitting a child in the head and leaving a lump, and routinely struck the children, leaving bruises, the affidavit said.
The woman allegedly said she was afraid to say anything, fearing that Bussard would hurt her, and that they planned their stories before meeting with troopers and social workers.
Troopers said that Bussard has been arrested for several assaults on a child, but he claimed that he had blacked out and could not recall the events, the affidavit said.
Bussard waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Bedford Central Court before District Judge Brian Baker. He is being held in Bedford County Jail.
