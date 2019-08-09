A man who allegedly escaped from a state corrections facility in downtown Johnstown was taken into custody again on Friday morning after city police officers and state parole agents found him at a house in the Kernville section of the city, police said.
Terrance Johnson, 33, has been charged with escape and flight to avoid apprehension, both third-degree felonies, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents.
According to a criminal complaint, after Johnson failed to report back to the Johnstown Community Corrections Center at 301 Washington St. in downtown Johnstown, a state parole agent received information indicating that Johnson was at a house in the 700 block of Menoher Boulevard.
Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, state parole agents knocked on the back door of the house and announced their presence, but received no response, according to the complaint. Soon afterward, a Johnstown police officer standing outside the house allegedly saw Johnson climb out a second-floor window and onto the roof above the front porch.
The officer ordered Johnson to go back into the house and to come to the back door, but he refused, according to the complaint. He then allegedly attempted to climb out a third-floor window onto the roof above the back porch, but a state parole agent entered the house and took him into custody before he could do so, police said.
Johnson was arraigned Friday afternoon by District Judge John Prebish Jr., of Cresson, and remains confined at Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10% of $60,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 22 before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
The Johnstown Community Corrections Center is a residential facility for state inmates who are eligible for parole, designed to provide them with a structured transition out of state prison as they prepare to reenter society, according to state Department of Corrections personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.