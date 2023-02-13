JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was jailed on Saturday, accused of stealing $32,600 in lottery tickets from Cogo’s/BP on Bedford Street, authorities said.
City police charged Mikayla Rae Kosis, 25, of the 200 block of Woodvale Avenue, with five counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and one count of theft by deception.
According to a complaint affidavit, the manager of the store located at 335 Bedford St. notified police on Nov. 24, alleging an employee had stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery scratch-off tickets.
A manager said he reviewed security video after noticing a larger-than-normal amount of tickets being activated. The video allegedly showed Kosis stealing rolls of lottery tickets.
Police reviewed the video and reportedly saw Kosis scratching lottery tickets while working and stashing a stack of tickets into a black bag, the affidavit said.
The thefts allegedly occurred over five days in November.
The day Kosis was to be terminated from her job, she allegedly failed to show up for work.
Kosis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.