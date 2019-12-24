A Emeigh man was charged on Monday with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched and kicked a Northern Cambria police officer and did an estimated $11,350 worth of damage to equipment at a Hastings hospital, court records indicate.
Brandon Michael Lydic, 23, of the 100 block of Tubos Road, was brought to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center early Saturday morning after he suffered an “alcohol overdose,” state police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
While there, he allegedly “became agitated, throwing things around, and began punching medical computer monitors,” according to the affidavit.
Lydic “was talking irrational and making threatening statements” throughout the incident, which lasted approximately half an hour, according to the affidavit. He allegedly sprinted two or three times into a steel door, striking his head against it and causing it to bend.
After a Northern Cambria police officer arrived at the hospital and attempted to restrain Lydic, Lydic allegedly punched him in the chest, then kicked him in the forehead after being taken to the floor, according to the affidavit. He allegedly threatened multiple times to kill the police officer.
After state police arrived at the scene and were able to subdue Lydic, hospital staff administered a sedative, according to the affidavit. He was then intubated and flown by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown as a precautionary measure.
During the incident, Lydic allegedly did $8,350 worth of damage to three medical computer monitors, $2,500 worth of damage to the steel door and $500 worth of damage to drywall, according to the affidavit.
In addition to the felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, Lydic faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and harassment, as well as summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records indicate.
He was arraigned late Monday night before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and remains confined at Cambria County Prison because he was unable to post 10% of $15,000 bail, court records indicate. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 28 before Zungali.
