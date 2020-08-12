An Ebensburg man who turned himself in to police for failing to appear in court was charged with trying to smuggle contraband into Cambria County Prison, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Cambria County detectives, Jerry Lee Spaid, 37, was wanted on a bench warrant. Spaid showed up at the prison on July 20. He removed his black and red DC shoes as part of a search. A corrections officer allegedly found suboxone strips under the insoles of his shoes.
County detectives charged him with two counts of contraband and one count of disorderly conduct.
He was video arraigned on Tuesday by District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and is being held in Cambria County Prison.
